SC sets aside Kerala HC order granting pre-arrest bail to 4 in ISRO espionage case

The Supreme Court Friday set aside the Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to four people in connection with the 1994 ISRO espionage case related to the alleged framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar sent the matter back to the Kerala High Court to decide the pleas afresh, according to Bar and Bench. The order was passed on a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a Kerala High Court order which had granted relief to the accused.

“The order of the High Court in the anticipatory bail pleas are quashed and set aside. The matter is remitted to the High Court to be decided afresh in light of our observations. The High Court is to decide the matter preferably within 4 weeks,” the Supreme Court’s judgment read.

The Kerala High Court, in August last year, had granted anticipatory bail to former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar and three others in a case being probed by the CBI relating to an alleged conspiracy to implicate former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 spy case.

Granting the bail to the four retired officials, listed as accused in the case, Justice Ashok Menon said, “There is not even a scintilla of evidence regarding the petitioners being influenced by any foreign power so as to induce them to hatch a conspiracy to falsely implicate the scientists of the ISRO with the intention to stall the activities of the ISRO with regard to the development of cryogenic engine.”

Apart from Sreekumar, others who got anticipatory bail are former deputy central intelligence officer P S Jayaprakash, and former Kerala Police officers S Vijayan and Thambi S Durga Dutt.