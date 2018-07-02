SC seeks Uttar Pradesh govt’s response on plea alleging fake encounters

The petitioner alleged that that Uttar Pradesh police carried out 500 encounters in which 58 have been killed. (file photo) The petitioner alleged that that Uttar Pradesh police carried out 500 encounters in which 58 have been killed. (file photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s response in connection with a plea alleging that several people have been killed in fake encounters in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued the notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the PIL filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL), an NGO.

Appearing for PUCL, Lawyer Sanjay Parikh alleged that Uttar Pradesh police carried out 500 encounters in which 58 have been killed.

The bench, however, rejected PUCL’s plea that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) be also made a party in the present proceeding. The NHRC had earlier issued notice to the state government on the issue.

