SC seeks status report from UP on Covid cases in juvenile shelter homes

On June 11, the apex court also sought status reports from various states on steps taken to safeguard children in conflict with the law staying in shelter homes. On June 11, the apex court also sought status reports from various states on steps taken to safeguard children in conflict with the law staying in shelter homes.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that some inmates in Kanpur’s juvenile homes had tested positive for Covid-19.

“There are news reports about children in juvenile homes in Kanpur being tested Corona positive. Please check and file affidavit,” a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao told the UP government’s counsel. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of reports about Covid-19 cases among children in conflict with the law lodged in protection homes.

The bench was hearing an application which sought “medical treatment and facilities” for 57 minor girls who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in a Kanpur-based shelter home. On June 11, the SC had taken cognisance of reports about 35 children in a shelter home in Chennai testing positive and sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government.

On Tuesday, the TN government’s counsel informed the Bench that those who were affected are cured and back in the facility. The state also stated there were no new cases and that no children in any juvenile home are Covid positive.

The Bench appointed advocate Gaurav Aggarwal as the amicus curiae and asked all the remaining states to file their responses with Aggarwal by Friday and scheduled the case for hearing on July 13.

On June 11, the apex court also sought status reports from various states on steps taken to safeguard children in conflict with the law staying in shelter homes. The Bench highlighted this on Tuesday and pointed out that states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tripura, had not filed their affidavits yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.