SC seeks response from MP HC registrar on plea by woman judicial officer

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on a plea by a woman judicial officer who had resigned in the wake of inquiry on her complaint of alleged sexual harassment against the sitting judge. The High Court judge was given a clean chit in December 2017 by a Rajya Sabha-appointed panel which probed the charges of sexual harassment against him.

A Bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued the notice to the Registrar on her plea in which she also sought restoration of her seniority and back salary.

She had resigned from the post of Additional Sessions Judge in 2014.

The Bench sought a response to the notice in six weeks.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the judicial officer on whose complaint a motion of impeachment was admitted against the judge after 58 members of the Rajya Sabha supported her case.

The report of the panel comprising Supreme Court judge R Bhanumathi, Justice Manjula Chellur (then Bombay High Court judge) and jurist K K Venugopal (now Attorney General for India) giving the clean chit to the judge was tabled before the Rajya Sabha on December 15, 2017.

The panel was set up in April 2015 by the Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari after admitting a motion supported by 58 members to impeach the judge.

