SC seeks explanation from registry on why Mallya’s review plea not listed for three years

The Supreme Court has asked its registry to explain why a review petition filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was not listed for the last three years.

“Review Petition is directed against the Judgment and Order dated 09.05.2017 passed by this Court,” a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan said in a June 16 order.

The bench added that “as per office report on limitation the Review Petition was filed in time. According to the record, placed before us, the Review Petition was not listed before the Court for last three years”.

“Before we deal with the submissions raised in the Review Petition, we direct the Registry to explain why the Review Petition was not listed before the concerned Court for last three years,” it said.

The court asked the registry to furnish all the details, including names of the officials who had dealt with the review plea file for last three years, within two weeks. The review will be considered thereafter on its merits.

In the May 9, 2017 order, the top court had directed Mallya’s personal presence on July 10, 2017 to face contempt charges.

