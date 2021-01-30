SC seeks Centre response to plea for uniform adoption laws

City-based environmentalists expressed contention regarding nails being hammered on trees by eating outlets,hotels and petrol pumps for putting up LED lights.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response to a plea seeking uniform adoption and guardianship laws for all citizens irrespective of religious or gender differences.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde issued notice on the plea by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and posted it along with another plea seeking uniform rules for divorce and maintenance for people belonging to all religions.

Upadhyay, in his plea said that under the prevailing adoption policy, Hindus have a codified law but Muslims, Christians, and Parsis do not.

“Adopted child has the right to inherit property under Hindu law but not under the Muslim, Christian and Parsi law. Adopted child by Hindus can become a legal heir whereas adopted child by Christians, Muslim, Parsis cannot,” he pointed out.

He added the adoptive parents can be the natural guardians of the adopted son and his wife under Hindu Law, but not in Muslim, Christian and Parsi Law.

The plea also urged the court to direct the Law Commission to prepare a report on ‘Uniform Grounds of Adoption & Guardianship’ in three months.