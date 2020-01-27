Follow Us:
SC seeks Centre, Assam’s response on plea alleging exclusion of transgenders in NRC

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the government on the PIL filed by one Swati Bidhan Baruah.

Published: January 27, 2020
Baruah, the first transgender judge from Assam, has moved the Supreme Court, citing exclusion of transgenders during the NRC process and at stages subsequent to publication of the final draft.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Assam government on a plea alleging exclusion of around 2000 transgenders in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Baruah, the first transgender judge from Assam, has moved the Supreme Court, citing exclusion of transgenders during the NRC process and at stages subsequent to publication of the final draft.

