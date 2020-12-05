SC scraps plea for inclusion of govt nominees in Ayodhya mosque trust

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea, urging it to direct the Centre to create a trust comprising government nominees from Sunni community for proper administration of the land and construction of a mosque at the 5-acre plot allotted to the UP Sunni Central Wakf Board in Ayodhya.

The petitioners said the plea is in public interest as “the Trust will have contributions from foreign countries also and Ayodhya being a sensitive place will require a strict vigilance and supervision…”

