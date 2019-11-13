SC scraps Finance Act rules on tribunals, larger bench to decide if passing Act as Money Bill valid

The Supreme Court Wednesday struck down provisions of the amended Finance Act 2017, which had changed the structure and powers of various judicial tribunals, such as the National Green Tribunal and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. However, the court referred to a larger bench the question of whether the Finance Act could be passed as a Money Bill.

The court has directed the government to frame fresh rules for the appointment of tribunal members. Till the new rules are formulated, the appointments will be as per existing laws, and not under the Finance Act 2017.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The petitioners — which included NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE) — had pleaded that the passing of Finance Act as a Money Bill was wrong, and provisions in it would adversely affect “functioning and independence” of the NGT.

Appearing for the government, Attorney General K K Venugopal had said the court could not review the Speaker’s decision to certify a Bill as a Money Bill.

The new rules, under Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualifications, Experience and other Conditions of Service of Members) Rules, 2017, under Section 184 of the Finance Act, had placed the quasi-judicial bodies under the Centre’s control. The tribunals had been placed under the very ministries against which they were to pass orders.