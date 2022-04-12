SC says won’t interfere in defamation probe against Vyapam whistleblower

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere in the probe against Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, over an alleged defamatory Facebook post.

Rai had moved the apex court on April 8, a day after he was arrested in Delhi by the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police and taken to MP.

Rai was arrested after a complaint by Laxman Singh Markam, the OSD to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who accused him of dragging his name in the leak of the MP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) held on March 25.

Noting that Rai had already been granted bail (on August 9), a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it will give him the liberty to move the High Court in case a charge sheet is filed.