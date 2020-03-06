Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
No contempt notice to Harsh Mander, SC seeks his reply on hate speech allegations

The court, which will hear the matter on April 15, however said that contempt notice has not been issued against Mander.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2020 2:41:16 pm
Activist Harsh Mander

Hearing allegations of contemptuous remarks against the Supreme Court by Harsh Mander, the court asked the activist to file a reply to a Delhi Police affidavit that has accused him of delivering a hate speech during an anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. The court, which posted the matter for April 15, however, said no contempt notice has been issued against Mander.

The Delhi Police has accused Mander of instigating violence via a speech and said he is “known for taking contemptuous stand and bringing the judiciary, as an institution, and individual judges in disrepute”. Police urged the court to not only impose exemplary costs but also initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said one more video of Mander had come to light. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who is representing Mander, said remarks by the activist were neither contemptuous nor disparaging, and accused the government of browbeating.

The court had earlier declined to hear a petition by Mander, taking exception to his alleged remarks about the Supreme Court and Parliament. It said “till we sort this out, we will not hear you, but will hear others”.  It also refused to allow a victim of the Delhi violence to intervene in the matter pertaining to alleged hate speech by Mander during anti-CAA protests.

