SC rules out possibility of conducting physical hearings at present

The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled out the possibility of conducting physical hearings at present in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court.

The CJI’s observation came when a lawyer sought resumption of physical court hearing to deal with a batch of petitions relating to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees in various states.

The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.