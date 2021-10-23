SC rues delay in filling of vacancies in consumer bodies

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed anguish over the delay in filling of vacancies in district and state-level consumer bodies and said it is not a happy situation that the judiciary is called upon to look into the issue.

“If the government does not want the tribunals then abolish the Act. We are stretching our jurisdictions to see the vacancies are filled. It’s unfortunate that the judiciary is called upon to look into this issue…This is not a very happy situation,” said a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh.

The court was hearing a suo motu case on the delay in appointment of president and members of Districts Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum and State Consumer Redressal Commissions and their lack of adequate infrastructure.

On August 11, the court had directed that the vacancies be filled up in eight weeks’ time. On Friday, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that the Centre had brought in the Tribunals Reforms Act with provisions similar to those struck down by the apex court in a verdict in the Madras Bar Association case.

The SC had, in a 2:1 judgement in that case, struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021 which prescribed 50 years as the minimum age for appointment as Chairperson or Members and fixed four years as their tenure, citing the need to ensure impartiality and independence of judiciary. Following this, the government brought in the Tribunal Reforms Act.

Sankaranarayanan also pointed out that the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had, in a recent order, quashed some of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Rules, 2020, pertaining to the appointment of president and members to State and District Consumer bodies.