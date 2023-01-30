scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
This is how they waste precious time of SC: Rijiju on those moving court against blocking of BBC documentary

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

Taking to Twitter Kiren Rijiju said that "this is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice". (PTI photos)
This is how they waste precious time of SC: Rijiju on those moving court against blocking of BBC documentary
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at those moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they “waste” precious time of the top court.

Responding on Twitter to news reports that veteran journalist N Ram, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to block the documentary “India: The Modi Question” on social media, Rijiju said that “this is how they waste the precious time of Hon’ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for N Ram and Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:55 IST
