SC reserves order on plea challenging PM Modi’s 2019 election to Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in connection with the petition filed by a former soldier of Border Security Force, Tej Bahadur challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

The Returning Officer had on May 1 last year rejected the nomination papers of Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party candidate, who was dismissed from BSF in 2017.

The Supreme Court had then dismissed another petition challenging the EC’s decision to reject his nomination papers for contesting the general elections from the Varanasi.

Yadav hit the headlines in 2017 when he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to troops.

