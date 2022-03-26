SC relief for persons with disabilities, allows them to opt for police service

In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed candidates with physical disabilities, who have cleared the civil services written exam, to provisionally apply for selection to Indian Railways Protection Force Service (IRPFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), as well as Delhi, Daman & Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Police Service (DANIPS).

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka said the candidates may apply to the UPSC either physically or by courier till 4 pm on April 1.

“The applications, if filed by these petitioners or similarly placed persons before the time and place mentioned in this order, will be considered subject to the outcome of this petition,” the court said, fixing the matter for next hearing on April 18.

It also clarified that the order “will not interject the ongoing selection process in any manner”.

The court was hearing a plea by NGO, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, challenging a central notification which it said excludes people with physical disabilities from certain branches of the civil services.

“That the blanket exemption of PwDs (Persons with Disabilities) from occupying all posts in the IPS, DANIPS, and IRPFS outlined in the Impugned Notification is manifestly arbitrary and thus violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” said the plea. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said he would need two weeks’ time to file a reply. Appearing for the NGO, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said he had no problem if time is granted to the Centre to file its reply.