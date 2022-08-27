scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

SC relaxes iron ore mining limit for Bellary, 2 other Karnataka districts

Acting on reports of rampant illegal mining, the court had on July 29, 2011, prohibited all mining activity in Bellary, followed by Chitradurga and Tumkur on August 28, 2011.

iron ore mining, Karnataka, ellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur districts, illegal mining, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA bench presided by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana allowed raising the ceiling for Bellary from the existing 28 MMT to 35 MMT and for Chitradurga and Tumkur districts collectively from 7 MMT to 15 MMT.

THE SUPREME Court on Friday relaxed the iron ore mining limit for Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts in Karnataka, stating that “conservation of the ecology and the environment must go hand in hand with the spirit of economic development” and noting that the situation in the state had “vastly changed” since the time a ban was imposed on mining in these districts in 2011.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana allowed raising the ceiling for Bellary from the existing 28 MMT to 35 MMT and for Chitradurga and Tumkur districts collectively from 7 MMT to 15 MMT.

Acting on reports of rampant illegal mining, the court had on July 29, 2011, prohibited all mining activity in Bellary, followed by Chitradurga and Tumkur on August 28, 2011. By order dated September 23, 2011, the court directed disposal of the accumulated iron ore through the process of e-auction conducted by the Monitoring Committee and also constituted a Special Purpose Vehicle to take mitigating measures.

On May 20 this year, the court after considering petitions, which said the e-auctions conducted by the Monitoring Committee had received poor response and sale of iron ore even at the reserve price is dismally low, had allowed the “already excavated stock” to be sold directly without resorting to e-auction, and also permitted their export.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Though the mine operators also urged the court to lift the ceiling limit for production of iron ore for mining leases in these districts, the court decided to take the opinion from the Oversight Authority before deciding the issue.

The Oversight Committee in its report expressed inability to express its firm opinion in the matter in view of the conflicting reports submitted by court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Monitoring Committee.

The court also pointed out that the state of Karnataka, the Ministry of Steel, Karnataka Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association and the mining lease holders were all in agreement that the changed situation on ground warrants a complete removal of the ceiling limits.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The bench said the views of both sides merit consideration. “The concerns raised by the original petitioner, of possible over excavation and its adverse impact on inter-generational equity, must be balanced against the concerns of the other parties, as the principles of sustainable development also come into play,” it said.

The CEC had recommended a complete relaxation of the ceiling limit while the original petitioner, on whose plea the ban was ordered, was of the view that lifting the ceiling limit might lead to unmitigated mining activity in Karnataka, setting the clock back entirely and resulting in regression of the entire state of affairs.

Advertisement

The court said “we are not inclined to allow” complete relaxation of the mining limit. “The situation merits a cautious approach, keeping in view the concerns raised and to ensure that any changes in the situation with respect to the mining activity in the state of Karnataka is brought about gradually…,” it said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:02:20 am
Next Story

After Kundra, Gehana Vasisth seeks discharge from adult films case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement