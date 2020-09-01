SC rejects Mallya plea against 2017 contempt ruling

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of its May 2017 ruling holding him guilty of contempt of court for not disclosing the receipt of $40 million in his account and transferring it to his children.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of its May 2017 ruling holding him guilty of contempt of court for not disclosing the receipt of $40 million in his account and transferring it to his children.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan asked him to appear before it on October 5 at 2 pm and directed the Ministry of Home Affairs “to facilitate and ensure” his “presence” before it.

The top court, in its May 9, 2017 order, held Mallya guilty of contempt on two counts — for disobeying its order asking him to fully disclose his assets and for violating the Karnataka High Court order restraining him from alienating his assets.

The SC found that he had not revealed the receipt of $40 million and in violation of the HC’s order, had transferred the amount to his children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd