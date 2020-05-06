SC rejects plea against lockdown violation FIRs

The Supreme Court turned down a PIL by former UP Police chief, who had sought quashing of FIRs under IPC Section 188. (Express File Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The Supreme Court turned down a PIL by former UP Police chief, who had sought quashing of FIRs under IPC Section 188. (Express File Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Supreme Court Tuesday turned down a PIL by former UP Police chief Vikram Singh, who had sought quashing of FIRs registered under IPC Section 188, which deals with disobedience of orders of a public servant, and other petty offences in wake of the nationwide lockdown and COVID-19.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and B R Gavai that nearly 75,000 such FIRs had been registered.

However, the bench asked, “You say this should not be invoked. Then how can the lockdown be enforced… You want there should be no FIR… We are wondering why such kinds of petitions are coming to this court?”

Sankaranarayanan said that Singh has ground experience of dealing with such situations. Singh said in the plea that being a retired police officer, he understands the police functioning as well as the pain and suffering of those who are caught in the wheels of criminal justice system. “We can’t have a rule of law that is selective… You cannot have one rule of law for those who have to travel by chartered flights…” said his counsel. He said the FIRs were against migrants and people withdrawing money from ATMs. The plea also mentioned burden on police officers, who will have to do “voluminous documentation in all such matters”.

