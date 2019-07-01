SC rejects PFI member’s plea against framing of charges in murder case of RSS activist

Toggle Menu
RSS activist Rudresh was hacked to death in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member challenging framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of an RSS activist in Bengaluru in 2016.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition of Asim Shariff who had challenged the framing of charges against him for the offence of murder and terror activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has probed the matter. Besides Shariff, some other people are also chargesheeted in the case.

