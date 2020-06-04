INX Media case: SC dismisses CBI’s review plea against bail granted to P Chidamabaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was granted bail in December last year. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was granted bail in December last year. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a review of its order granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

“We have perused the review petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order of which the review has been sought does not suffer from any error apparent warranting reconsideration. The review petition is accordingly dismissed,” said a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

The top court had granted bail to the Congress leader in December last year after being in custody for 105 days in Tihar jail. Granting him bail, the apex court had said he “shall not give any press interviews nor make any public comment in connection with this case qua him or other co-accused” and “shall not tamper with the evidence or attempt to intimidate or influence the witnesses”.

The 74-year-old leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21 last year in the alleged corruption case, which was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister at the time.

In October, the Congress leader, who was already in Delhi’s Tihar jail, was arrested again, this time by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering in the same case.

Chidambaram has denied all the allegations levelled against him in the case.

