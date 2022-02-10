scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

Supreme Court orders reinstatement of MP judge who alleged sexual harassment by HC judge

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai observed, "The resignation cannot be construed to be voluntary. Order accepting resignation is quashed and set aside."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 11:36:53 am
The Supreme Court held that the petitioner will not be entitled to backwages. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the reinstatement of a Madhya Pradesh district judge who had resigned from service after her transfer following a complaint of sexual harassment against a High Court judge.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai observed, “The resignation cannot be construed to be voluntary. Order accepting resignation is quashed and set aside.” The apex court held that the petitioner will not be entitled to backwages.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Madhya Pradesh High Court to consider reinstating the petitioner after she approached the court saying that her resignation was due to coercion. The HC, however, had declined to reinstate the former woman judicial officer.

The petitioner was serving as an Additional District and Sessions Judge when she resigned from service, following her transfer from a Class A to B city. In an earlier hearing, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioner, had told the bench that the transfer was contrary to transfer policy. “Her representation to let her stay till time her daughter completes (class) 12th was rejected. Her second representation to at least transfer her from Class A to B city, where there were colleges for her daughter, was rejected…. After the second application was rejected, out of sheer frustration of choosing between her duties as a mother and a judicial officer, she had to retire,” the advocate said.

With regards to her sexual harassment allegations, a judges’ inquiry committee — comprising former SC judge, Justice R Bhanumathi; Justice Manjula Chellur, who was then with Bombay HC; and senior advocate K K Venugopal, currently the Attorney General — had said in its report that there was not enough material to hold the respondent judge guilty. However, the report had found her transfer “irregular” and “unjustified”.

— with inputs from Live Law

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement