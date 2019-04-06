SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking stay on Modi biopic

The Supreme Court Friday refused to grant urgent hearing to a plea seeking stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the lawyer, who mentioned the plea before the CJI-led bench, what the film was about. The counsel replied that it was a “Modi biopic”.

The CJI asked the lawyer whether he had seen the film, and said, “At least we haven’t seen it. We may watch it over the weekend and perhaps you can mention (it) then.”

On Thursday, an SC bench headed by Justice S A Bobde agreed to take up a petition by Congress leader Aman Panwar, who has also sought a stay on the film’s release, on April 8.

Appearing for Panwar, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the release of the film, produced by people linked to the ruling party, would affect free and fair polls when the Model Code of conduct was in force.

The petition said that ever since it was announced that the film would be released on April 5, “it became inescapably clear…that the movie was little more than a propaganda vehicle being timed to release in coordination with the upcoming elections”.

The movie, Panwar claimed, “was driven by little to no artistic inspiration and was instead designed to manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters in the upcoming elections”.

“While it may or may not be likely that such a hagiographic and sycophantic work will influence the voters, the precedent such a release sets will reverberate throughout the course of future elections,” the petition said, adding that “the principle needs to be protected”.

All four producers had “deep and pervasive links to the BJP,” it said, questioning Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi’s association with the film.