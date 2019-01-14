Bhima Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against activist Anand Teltumbde

The Supreme Court Monday refused to quash Pune Police’s FIR against civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence in January last year and for his alleged Maoist links, PTI reported. The apex court also refused to interfere with the ongoing investigation in the matter.

However, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul extended the interim protection from arrest granted to him by four weeks.

Teltumbde can seek regular bail from the competent trial court in this time, the apex court said.

The Bombay High Court had on December 21 dismissed the petition filed by Teltumbde seeking the quashing of the FIR and granted him interim protection from arrest for three weeks.

Teltumbde was arrested for his involvement in the Elgar Parishad event at Shaniwarwada in Pune last year, held a day before the January 1 caste clashes at Koregaon-Bhima, where several activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that contributed to the violence.