SC refuses to pass interim order on reservation in promotions in govt jobs for SC/STs

The Top Court said that seven-judge Constitution bench needs to be constituted to look into the decade-old constitution bench judgment. The Top Court said that seven-judge Constitution bench needs to be constituted to look into the decade-old constitution bench judgment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim order contrary to its 2006 verdict related to reservations in promotions in government jobs for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories, reports PTI.

The apex court said that a seven-judge Constitution bench needs to be constituted to look into the previous judgement by a constitution bench. Following this, the Centre sought an urgent hearing by the bench saying that lakhs of jobs in Indian Railways and services are stuck due to confusion over judicial orders.

Earlier on June 5, the court had allowed the central government to go ahead with reservation in promotion for employees belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories in “accordance with law”.

The apex court took into account the central government’s submissions that the whole process of promotion has come to a “standstill” due to separate orders passed by various high courts and the apex court had also ordered for “status quo” in a similar matter in 2015.

In its 2006 M Nagraj case verdict, the apex court had said that creamy layer concept cannot be applied to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for promotions in government jobs.

