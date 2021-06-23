SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE assessment plan

The court also dismissed another challenge by students seeking cancellation of the examinations to be conducted for private or compartment students of CBSE. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with petitions challenging the scheme to evaluate Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

A bench comprising justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari held that the scheme was “well-reasoned” and taken in the “larger interest” of over 20 lakh students and as autonomous bodies, the educational board could devolve their own schemes. “We find no reason to interfere with the CBSE, CISCE scheme. We find it fair and reasonable, takes care of all sets of students and is in the larger public interest,” the bench said.

Parents’ and students’ associations had challenged the CBSE and CISCE scheme. They and had questioned why board exams had to be cancelled while students had to physically appear for other competitive exams.