SC refuses to interfere in appointment of Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI chief

 A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full-time CBI Director.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere in the plea challenging the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as interim director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full-time CBI Director.

NGO Common Cause moved the Supreme Court against Rao’s appointment as interim Director of the CBI and has sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of CBI Director.

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a full-fledged director

