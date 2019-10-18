SC refuses to hear PMC depositors, says approach high court

The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking relief for depositors affected by Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis and asked them to approach the Bombay High Court. The apex court was hearing a plea by a bunch of account holders in the alleged PMC Bank irregularities case seeking direction to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lift the restriction on withdrawal of money.

Advertising

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government is aware of the seriousness of the case and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against those responsible.

Advocate Shashank Sudhi, the counsel for petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra, said he has filed the petition on behalf of 500 account holders of PMC Bank seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the RBI on cash withdrawals.

Advertising

The PMC bank customers have been staging protests in front of RBI demanding revocation of the withdrawal restrictions that have been put in place after the bank was hit by a Rs 4,355 crore scam. The limit on withdrawals was Rs 1,000 initially and later hiked in stages to Rs 40,000.

Deaths of three of the cooperative bank’s account-holders, including a 51-year-old who had lost his job with the defunct Jet Airways in April, were also reported earlier this week. In the wake of intensified protests that followed, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to an urgent hearing on the plea seeking directions for interim protective measures to insure around 15 lakh people whose money has been blocked due to the scam.