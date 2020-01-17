SC refuses to entertain plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

The Supreme Court said Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and is beyond such formal recognition. The Supreme Court said Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and is beyond such formal recognition.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking to confer Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi, and instead asked the petitioner to make a representation before the central government.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it agrees with the sentiment, but it was a matter of policy. “We agree with you and share your sentiment, but it is a matter of policy. Make a representation before the government.”

Petitioner wants Maharma Gandhi to be honoured with something unique, something more than Bharat Ratna. SC says “we agree with you & share your sentiment, but can’t allow this petition. Give representation to government”. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) January 17, 2020

Justice Bobde also said Gandhi, as Father of the Nation, was beyond such “formal recognition”, reported Bar & Bench.

