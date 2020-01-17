Follow Us:
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it agrees with the sentiment, but it was a matter of policy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 12:30:58 pm
The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking to confer Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi, and instead asked the petitioner to make a representation before the central government.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it agrees with the sentiment, but it was a matter of policy. “We agree with you and share your sentiment, but it is a matter of policy. Make a representation before the government.”

Justice Bobde also said Gandhi, as Father of the Nation, was beyond such “formal recognition”, reported Bar & Bench.

