SC refuses to entertain plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking to confer Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi, and instead asked the petitioner to make a representation before the central government.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it agrees with the sentiment, but it was a matter of policy. “We agree with you and share your sentiment, but it is a matter of policy. Make a representation before the government.”
Justice Bobde also said Gandhi, as Father of the Nation, was beyond such “formal recognition”, reported Bar & Bench.
