Supreme Court declines to entertain plea by Sonepat residents on blockade by farmers at Singhu

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by some residents of Sonepat in Haryana who approached it against the continued blockade of the Singhu border linking the state to Delhi, for nearly a year by farm law protesters and asked them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court instead.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, ikram Nath and Hima Kohli wondered why they had not approached the HC and said the petitions are filed before the SC for publicity.

“”Has there been some gross infringement? Why should we become the court of first instance here?…You are residents of Sonepat, why did you not go to the High Court only? It is the High Court that is aware of the specific situation and whatever is happening locally, so it is better suited to deal with these issues. Why should we have to interfere? These petitions are filed before the Supreme Court for publicity”, said the bench asking them to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“While we are tempted to intervene at times, the question to ask is whether we would be called upon if tomorrow there is some border issue in Karnataka or Kerala. There would be no end to it this way. We must have faith in the High Courts”, said the bench.

On August 23, another bench of the SC headed by Justice S K Kaul while hearing a petition by a Noida resident highlighting sufferrings on account of the continued traffic blockade due to farmers protests had reiterated that the protesters should not obstruct road traffic and asked the Centre and states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to find a solution to the problem.

Monday, the counsel appearing for the petitioners pointed this out to the court.

The counsel contended that the right of movement is being infringed and said the Singhu Border is like an “umbilical cord” for the residents of Sonepat as it connects Delhi with Haryana. He urged the court to direct opening of at least one side of the Highway for movement in case of emergencies,.

The SC however declined to intervene and gave the petitioners liberty to withdraw the plea and approach the HC saying it will address it.