SC refuses to entertain Kerala ex-minister plea

SUPREME COURT on Friday declined to entertain former Kerala minister K T Jaleel’s appeal against a Kerala High Court judgment upholding the state Lokayukta findings of nepotism and favouritism against him.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao turned down the plea saying it would have considered it if it was a case of vague or ambiguous allegations. “But it is a clear case of a relative being favoured,” it said.

The bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai permitted him to withdraw the plea.

Appearing for Jaleel, who was Higher Education and Minority Welfare minister in the previous LDF government, Senior Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan contended that the Lokayukta had reached its conclusions without hearing him.

He said the complaint was filed at the instance of the Muslim League party after Jaleel’s kin Adeeb K T initiated proceedings against some of its members.

Jaleel had stepped down as minister in April this year following the Lokayukta finding that he breached his oath of office.