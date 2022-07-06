SC refuses to interfere with HC order on holding Goa panchayat polls

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with a Bombay High Court order quashing the state government decision to defer panchayat elections in Goa.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari did not accept the state’s contention that the polls were postponed taking the monsoon into consideration.

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the state, said the monsoon rainfall may lead to flash floods and no one would give machinery while the poll process is on. The court, however, did not accept this.

In its June 28 order quashing the state’s decision to postpone the polls, the High Court of Bombay at Goa minced no words while expressing displeasure.

“This is the fourth instance in the last two decades when the state government and the SEC (State Election Commission) have avoided or failed to comply with the constitutional mandate in Article 243E. The delay and consequent defiance of the constitutional mandate have become a regular feature,” the court said.

“The attempt is to bring about a situation of fait accompli, emboldened by the fact that not even the most powerful court can turn the clock back or recoup the lost time,” it said.

“There are no reported instances of any action against those responsible for the defiant breaches of the constitutional mandate, in most instances the SEC would meekly toe the line of the state government and plead helplessness,” the court said.

This time, however, the court said the SEC had “made it clear that it not only wants to hold elections at the earliest and it made all efforts to hold the polls on 29.05.2022, 04.06.2022, 11.06.2022, 15.06.2022 and 18.06.2022”.

The High Court said the petitioners’ lawyers were justified in contending that the monsoons, an annual feature in Goa, cannot be elevated to the level of a natural calamity.

While the five-year tenure of some of the panchayats had expired and was about to expire in others, the High Court directed the state government and the SEC to ensure that the elections are held and completed in no later than 45 days.