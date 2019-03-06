SC refuses to hear AAP MP’s plea on Rafale, says he made ‘derogatory’ statements on judiciary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s review petition against the court’s verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal, saying it will not hear the lawmaker’s plea as he made some “very, very derogatory statements” about the institution of judiciary.

“We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who was appearing for Singh, was told by the bench that it will pass some orders against the AAP MP after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.

“We will decide…after hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases,” the bench said.

CJI Gogoi also inquired who was appearing for Singh in the review petition filed by him, when the bench assembled to hear the Rafale matter. When Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Singh’s conduct and the statements made by him.

However, Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Singh. Upon this, the apex court asked Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court. Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.

The apex court had on December 14 dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jets from France, finding “no occasion to doubt the (decision-making) process” leading to the award of the contract, and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.

(With PTI inputs)