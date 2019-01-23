Toggle Menu
SC refuses bail to Unitech promoters in case relating to siphoning of home buyers’ moneyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sc-refuses-bail-to-unitech-promoters-in-case-relating-to-siphoning-of-home-buyers-money-5552455/

SC refuses bail to Unitech promoters in case relating to siphoning of home buyers’ money

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said they have not complied with its October 30, 2017 order which asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry.

Unitech, Unitech news, Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra, Unitech Ajay Chandra, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, Unitech news, Delhi news, Gurgaon news, Indian Express, India news
Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra.

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused bail to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a case related to alleged siphoning of home-buyers’ money.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said they have not complied with its October 30, 2017 order which asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry.

Lodged in Tihar jail for over one and half years, the two have sought bail on the ground that they are complying with the apex court order and have deposited over 400 crores.

They are seeking bail in a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 home buyers of Unitech projects’ — ‘Wild Flower Country’ and ‘Anthea Project’ — in Gurugram.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla
2 Amit Shah likely to visit Odisha twice over next two weeks
3 Seems BJP doesn't consider Netaji a national leader: Mamata Banerjee