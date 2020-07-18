SC refers to larger bench issue of grant of remission to convicts by states

The legal question had arisen in the context of the bail plea of a murder case convict, one Pyare Lal. (File) The legal question had arisen in the context of the bail plea of a murder case convict, one Pyare Lal. (File)

Can convicts serving 14-year jail sentences be released prematurely on the basis of a policy framed by a state and without their cases’ facts being placed before the Governor, who has the power to pardon?

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court Friday asked Chief Justice S A Bobde to refer the question to a larger bench, noting that the law in vogue on the issue is a 1980 judgment by another five-judge bench of the court in the case of Maru Ram vs Union of India and Others.

The legal question had arisen in the context of the bail plea of a murder case convict, one Pyare Lal. The top court was told that he had been released from jail after being granted the benefit of remission by the Haryana Governor as per a policy of the state government.

The Supreme Court noted that in the case of Pyare Lal, the Haryana government had accepted that no “facts pertaining to any of the cases were placed before the Governor”.

“The Governor, thus, did not have the occasion to look into the issues such as severity of the crime or the manner in which the crime was committed…or how the matter was seen and considered by the concerned courts while holding or upholding that the concerned convicts were found guilty of the offences in question,” it said.

A Governor has the power to grant pardons under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The larger bench will also look into whether the exercise “can override the requirements under Section 433-A” of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

