SC raps Centre on manual scavenging: No country sends its people to gas chambers to die

The Supreme Court Wednesday pulled up the Centre on the number of deaths of manual scavengers and for not providing them with protective gear, PTI reported. The top court said over 70 years have passed since India’s independence but caste discrimination persists.

“In no country, people are sent to gas chambers to die. Every month four to five persons are losing their lives in manual scavenging,” the court said.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra rapped the government for not providing equal facilities to the scavengers. “All human beings are equal but are not being provided equal facilities by authorities,” it said.

The top court asked, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, why masks and oxygen cylinders are not provided to people who are engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage or manholes.