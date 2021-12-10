Supreme Court quashes FIRs lodged by West Bengal police against ‘OpIndia’

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed FIRs lodged by the West Bengal police against journalists of news portal ‘OpIndia’ after the state government informed the court that it had decided to withdraw the FIRs.

Recording the submission, a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul expressed the hope that other states would also follow suit in similar matters. “Journalists suffer consequences of what is otherwise in the public domain… Hope others would follow”, Justice Kaul remarked.

The bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, was hearing a plea by ‘OpIndia’ editor Nupur J Sharma, her husband Vaibhav Sharma, portal founder and CEO Rahul Roushan and the former editor of its Hindi division Ajeet Bharti.

In June 2020, the SC had stayed three FIRs registered by West Bengal police in connection with some news stories published by the portal.

It said though other news outlets also carried articles on the subjects, police had singled out ‘OpIndia’ and the “authoritarian Kolkata police” was using the registration of FIRs as an excuse to “intimidate journalists” to seek deletion of online content and reports critical of the state government.