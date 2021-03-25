SC quashes FIR against journalist Patricia Mukhim over Facebook post

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR lodged against the editor of Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, for allegedly creating communal disharmony through a Facebook post.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat on a plea filed by Mukhim against the Meghalaya High Court’s order dismissing her plea to quash criminal proceedings.

Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover argued for Mukhim that there was “no assuaging of feelings of a community which has been attacked brutally”, the Bar and Bench reported.

The plea before the Supreme Court stated that Mukhim is facing persecution for “speaking the truth and seeking enforcement of rule of law against perpetrators of hate crime, in exercise of her fundamental right as guaranteed under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India”.

Mukhim had hit out at the Lawsohtun village “dorbar” (council) on Facebook for failing to identify the “murderous elements” after five boys were attacked at a basketball court in July, 2020.

The police complaint was filed against Mukhim by the village council on July 6 for her post on the social media, alleging that her statement incited communal tension and might instigate communal conflict.

She was subsequently booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and other provisions of the IPC.

