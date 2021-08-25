SC quashes 2016 Haryana notification: Economic criterion cannot be sole basis to decide creamy layer

SUPREME COURT on Tuesday held that economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for deciding the creamy layer from among backward classes for the purpose of excluding it from the purview of providing reservation.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said this while quashing a Haryana government notification of August 17, 2016, which specified the criteria for exclusion of creamy layer within the backward classes.

It said the notification “is in flagrant violation of the directions issued by this court in Indra Sawhney-I and is at variance with the memorandum dated 08.09.1993 issued by the Union of India pursuant to the judgment of Indra Sawhney-I, laying down the criteria for identifying creamy layer”.

It said “the criteria mentioned for identifying such of those persons who are socially advanced have not been taken into account by the Government of Haryana while issuing the notification”.

In the Indira Sawhney case, also known as the Mandal Commission case, the court, while calling upon state governments to identify creamy layer amongst the backward classes and exclude them from the purview of reservation, also held that “the basis of exclusion of creamy layer cannot be merely economic”.

According to the notification issued under Section 5(2) of the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act, 2016, children of those with gross annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh shall be the first to get the quota benefit in services and educational institutions. The remaining quota shall go to those who earn more than Rs 3 lakh but up to Rs 6 lakh per annum. Those earning above Rs 6 lakh per annum were to be considered as creamy layer. The state government said the sub-classification amongst the backward classes was to ensure that people with lower income amongst them get quota as they need a helping hand.

But the court said that Section 5(2) of the 2016 Act “clearly provides that social, economic and other factors have to be taken into account for the purpose of determining and excluding” the creamy layer. “Strangely, by the notification dated 17.08.2016, the identification of creamy layer amongst backward classes was restricted only to the basis of economic criterion,” it said.

Quashing the Haryana notification, the court gave liberty to the state government to issue a fresh notification within three months after taking into account the principles laid down in Indra Sawhney-I and the criteria mentioned in Section 5(2) of the 2016 Act for determining creamy layer.