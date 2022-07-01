As SC pulls up Nupur Sharma, Congress’s Jairam Ramesh says BJP should hang its head in shame

As the Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, the Congress hit out at the BJP saying the apex court has held a mirror to its government and that the remarks of the court should make the party hang its head in shame.

Calling the Supreme Court’s observations “crucial and far-reaching”, AICC general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “These remarks by the Supreme Court, which resonate with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame.”

“The Supreme Court has held a mirror to this government and called out the base ugliness of its actions. It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies,” he said in a statement.

“The court has very rightly called out the BJP spokesperson for being “single-handedly responsible for igniting emotions across the country” and that she should apologise to the entire nation. The Supreme Court reportedly even observed that her outburst is responsible for what the court called, “the unfortunate incident in Udaipur”,” he pointed out.

The bench, Jairam Ramesh said, also “called her out for her arrogant, obstinate conduct and the perfunctory nature of her apology.”

“Notably, the SC asked her counsel if she faces threat, or she has given a (security) threat to the nation. The court even highlighted the deferential treatment being meted out to the BJP spokesperson by the police and asked if a “red carpet” was being rolled out for her,” he said.

Ramesh said the Congress will “never cease its fight against polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens bear the consequences of their perverse actions.”