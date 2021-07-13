SC pulls up Centre on delay in NEET-MDS counselling dates

“Make a statement now. The Ministry of Health is just dilly dallying,” observed Justice Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the delay in finalising the schedule for holding counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the Health Ministry is “dilly dallying”.

“Make a statement now. The Ministry of Health is just dilly dallying,” observed Justice Chandrachud. The court added that these are hands-on courses and the doctors will be of service to patients. The bench allowed Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj’s request for a week’s time to file a reply.

The bench said in its order that it expects an expeditious decision to be taken this week and that the court will be informed about the date on which the centre proposes to conduct counselling.

The court had issued notice on the plea filed by some NEET-MDS aspirants on July 2. The plea pointed out that the entrance exam was conducted on December 16, 2020 and results declared on December 31, 2020, but there was no communication yet on the date of counselling.

The petitioners also highlighted their concerns regarding the plans for joint counselling for NEET-PG and NEET-MDS saying that NEET-PG has been postponed till August 31 and therefore, waiting for it would further delay NEET-MDS counselling.