SC protection for BJP leaders facing criminal cases in Bengal

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy (left) with party MP Arjun Singh in Kolkata on Friday. They are among the leaders who moved the Supreme Court. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Friday granted protection from arrest to BJP leaders, including MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, who alleged that false cases were being foisted upon them by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. The top court sought the state’s response to their petitions.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul, Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice on the petitions and directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners—Mukul Roy, Pawan Kumar Singh and Sourav Singh, besides Arjun Singh and Vijayvargiya—till the next date of hearing.

They had sought a probe by an independent agency in the criminal cases registered against them by the West Bengal police.

Appearing for Vijayvargia, Advocate Prashant Kumar submitted that the cases against him were for minor offences that and were foisted only to prevent him from visiting the state where assembly polls are due next year.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Arjun Singh, said the cases were filed after he left the Trinamool Congress and joined BJP.

The bench also took up a plea by West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose, who alleged that he was assaulted and attacked while travelling in Bengal.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented Bose, said the assault happened despite Bose being a CISF (SSG) protectee. He urged the court to summon the report submitted by the CISF (SSG) in this regard.

The court asked the CISF (SSG) to place the special report before it and fixed the matter for hearing next in January, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd