scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking arrest of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for Prophet comments

“Court should be circumspect while issuing directions. our suggestion is withdraw this,” said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. The petition sought to direct authorities to arrest Sharma for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community with her comments.

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to authorities to arrest former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet. “Court should be circumspect while issuing directions. Our suggestion is withdraw this,” said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, according to Bar & Bench.

The plea was then withdrawn by the petitioner, who had sought directions to authorities to arrest Sharma for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community with her comments.

In July, the apex court ordered no coercive action against the suspended BJP spokesperson in connection with the multiple FIRs against her across the country. The apex court also directed that no coercive action in any existing or future FIRs or complaints be taken against Sharma in the meanwhile.

Sharma had earlier moved the court seeking the clubbing of cases against her for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and protection from arrest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:58:04 pm
Next Story

2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement