Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking arrest of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for Prophet comments

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to authorities to arrest former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet. “Court should be circumspect while issuing directions. Our suggestion is withdraw this,” said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, according to Bar & Bench.

The plea was then withdrawn by the petitioner, who had sought directions to authorities to arrest Sharma for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community with her comments.

In July, the apex court ordered no coercive action against the suspended BJP spokesperson in connection with the multiple FIRs against her across the country. The apex court also directed that no coercive action in any existing or future FIRs or complaints be taken against Sharma in the meanwhile.

Sharma had earlier moved the court seeking the clubbing of cases against her for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and protection from arrest.