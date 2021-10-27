Full text: Supreme Court order on Pegasus snooping

The Supreme Court Wednesday formed an independent committee to look into allegations of unauthorised surveillance by Pegasus, a flagship product of Israel’s NGO Group. Media reports in July disclosed the names of over a hundred Indians who were allegedly snooped on using the spyware.

In its judgment, the apex court ordered a “thorough inquiry” into the allegations by a three-member committee, comprising three technical members and supervised by its retired judge Justice R V Raveendran.

The SC was hearing a clutch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the allegations. During the hearing, the Centre had urged the court to let it appoint the committee.

Full text of Supreme Court verdict on Pegasus surveillance:

The three members of the committee comprise Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Professor (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics) and Dean, National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat; Dr Prabaharan P, Professor (School of Engineering), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, Kerala; and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor (Computer Science and Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Maharashtra.

The court said it would take up the matter against after eight weeks.