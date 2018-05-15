SC partially modifies March 6 order on sealing in Delhi

The apex court asked the Centre to give 15 days time for inviting objections for the proposed amendments and said the government should take a final call after considering all aspects. The apex court asked the Centre to give 15 days time for inviting objections for the proposed amendments and said the government should take a final call after considering all aspects.

The Supreme Court Tuesday partially modified its March 6 order by which it had stayed further progress in amending the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting objections to the proposed amendment.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Navin Sinha asked Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was appearing for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), whether the concerned official of the department would be immediately suspended if unauthorised constructions come up in the areas under their jurisdiction.

Venugopal sought modification of the March 6 order and referred to the concept of separation of powers. He said statutory authorities cannot be prohibited from framing a law.

The apex court asked the Centre to give 15 days time for inviting objections for the proposed amendments and said the government should take a final call after considering all aspects.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App