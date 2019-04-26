Toggle Menu
SC orders RBI to disclose annual inspection reports of banks under RTIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sc-orders-rbi-to-disclose-annual-inspection-reports-of-banks-under-rti-5695663/

SC orders RBI to disclose annual inspection reports of banks under RTI

The apex court also directed the central bank to review its policy on disclosure of information under the RTI, warning that any future violation of the transparency law would be taken "seriously".

SC orders RBI to disclose annual inspection reports of banks under RTI
The Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disclose its annual inspection report of banks, as sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, also directed the central bank to review its policy on disclosure of information under the RTI as it is “duty bound under the law”, reported news agency PTI.

The Court, which did not initiate contempt proceedings against the RBI, warned that any future violation of the transparency law would be “viewed seriously”. In January this year, the Court had issued a contempt notice to the RBI.

The SC Friday was hearing a petition filed by Subhash Chandra Agrawal, who claimed the RBI and its former governor, Urjit Patel, had “willfully and deliberately” disobeyed the Court’s order asking it to disclose information under the RTI Act. The duo had sought contempt action against Patel.

The case was filed after the petitioners were denied copies of inspection reports of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India from April 2011 till December 2015. They had sought the same under the RTI in December 2015.

Advertising

The RBI had stated that it was exempt from disclosing information under Section 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act and Section 45NB of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

The SC, in its judgment in 2016, had said the RBI is not in any fiduciary relationship with any bank.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC refuses to interfere with EC order staying release of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic
2 PepsiCo’s Lawsuits Against Farmers: HC tells Deesa court to check cold storages too
3 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Delhi wakes up to warm morning, red alert for cyclone in Tamil Nadu