SC orders immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia

Prashant Kanojia was arrested for allegedly making “objectionable comments” against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Prashant Kanojia is a freelance journalist based out of New Delhi. (Source: Facebook/Prashant Kanojia)

The Supreme Court Tuesday came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh police for arresting freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, saying that the scribe should be immediately released on bail, ANI reported. Kanojia was arrested for allegedly making “objectionable comments” against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kanojia’s wife, the bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi observed that the “liberty of a citizen is sacrosanct and non-negotiable” and that “it is guaranteed by the constitution and it cannot be infringed”.

Justice Banerjee asked how an arrest could be made over tweets, to which the public prosecutor replied that Kanojia had made provocative tweets against gods and religion on previous occasions and therefore offence of public mischief under Section 505 of IPC was added in the list of charges.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the prosecutor’s remarks, the bench said that the Magistrate’s order of remanding Kanojia till June 22 was “not appropriate”.

 

