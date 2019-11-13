SC order on Karnataka MLAs’ disqualification today

Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgments on three important matters, including on plea by 17 Karnataka MLAs challenging the then Speaker’s action of disqualifying them.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari had reserved its judgment on the plea by the ex-MLAs on October 25.

The other two judgments that will be delivered by a Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

In the first case, the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2017, which affect the composition and functioning of various Tribunals, will be tested.

In the second case, the court will rule whether the office of the CJI would come under RTI Act. The matter relates to a plea by the apex court questioning an order of the Central Information Commission, which ruled that the information pertaining to appointment of judges should be disclosed under the Act. The outcome of the case will have a bearing on questions of transparency in the judiciary.