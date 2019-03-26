SC order on Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara for modifications in mediation process

The Nirmohi Akhara on Monday moved the Supreme Court expressing unhappiness over the mediation process held on March 13 by the court-appointed mediation panel to try and find a solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, and seeking modifications in the mediation order.

The plea said the Akhara had participated in the proceedings before the court-appointed mediation panel in Faizabad that day, adding that it “however… has left a lot to be desired”. The proceedings have now been fixed for March 27, 28 and 29, “and hence the appellants are constrained to approach” the court “for necessary directions”.

The Akhara submitted that more that 25 parties had attended the mediation on March 13 and that “to regulate the process, in the first instance, the original parties claiming title” — the Panch Ramnandi Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya and UP Sunni Central Wakf Board — “can be encouraged to have a dialogue under the Panel of Mediators without requiring them to give proposals in writing”. It also requested the court to consider appointing two more retired SC judges to the panel and moving the mediation process from Faizabad to New Delhi “due to the sensitive nature of the issue and other local pressures”.

On March 8, a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ordered mediation to attempt a solution to the Ayodhya dispute. The court appointed its retired judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to head the mediation panel. Spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu are the other members of the panel.

The bench asked the panel to complete the mediation in eight weeks and intimate it about the progress of the process in four weeks.

The court also directed that the mediation would be held in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and be conducted in utmost confidentiality. It said the mediation process should not be reported.