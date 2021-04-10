Italian marines case: Deposit compensation, SC tells Govt

“We direct that after the amount is received by the Union of India, the same shall be deposited in this Court within a period of one week,” the bench said, fixing April 19 as the date for the next hearing.

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre to deposit in its account Rs 10 crore that Italy has agreed to pay as compensation over the February 2012 killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines off the Kerala coast.

Hearing a plea by the Centre, which urged it to close criminal proceedings against marines Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said it will consider the prayer only after the amount is deposited. Senior advocate Suhail Dutt, appearing for the Republic of Italy, told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that the compensation amount, payable in terms of the award dated May 21, 2020 by the Arbitral Tribunal, constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to which India is a party, will be deposited in the account to be specified by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We direct that after the amount is received by the Union of India, the same shall be deposited in this Court within a period of one week,” the bench said, fixing April 19 as the date for the next hearing. In July 2020, the government had told the top court that it had decided to accept the Tribunal’s ruling.